Sabres Blanked By The Canadiens in Montreal

Score: Canadiens 4 | Sabres 0

Shots: BUF 32 | MTL 29

Buffalo Sabres Goals: No goals scored.

Montreal Canadiens Goals: Nick Suzuki (10, 11), Cole Caufield (7), Jake Evans (7)

Plus 1 | Welcome to the NHL

After a very strong start to his second professional season, forward Brandon Biro made his National Hockey League debut on Wednesday night.

In 39 games with the Rochester Americans this season, Biro tallied 36 points (9 goals, 27 assists).

His NHL debut ultimately was a quiet one, with Biro recording no shots on goal in 13:10 time-on-ice.

Minus 1 | No Offense

Despite playing against the Montreal Canadiens, who entered Wednesday night having allowed a league-high 197 goals against, the Buffalo Sabres were unable to muster any offense.

The Buffalo Sabres found themselves shutout for the first time in ten games.

In a game where the Sabres were without Okposo and Olofsson, there was no ability for any magic to be found in the shaken up Sabres lineup.

One can only hope that Okposo and Olofsson are able to return before Buffalo plays next on Friday night in St. Louis.

Minus 2 | More Injuries

The Buffalo Sabres came into Wednesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens already shorthanded, with the absences of Kyle Okposo and Victor Olofsson - both due to non-Covid related illnesses.

Throughout the process of Wednesday night’s game, defenseman Henri Jokiharju suffered an injury and missed the entire third period with what was termed a “lower-body injury”.

You simply cannot predict injuries but at what point will the Sabres be able to buy themselves a break in the health department?

Final Thoughts

The Buffalo Sabres had a golden opportunity to beat up on a lesser opponent, which is exactly what they did the last time against the Montreal Canadiens.

Instead, a flat and somewhat lifeless Buffalo Sabres team showed up tonight in Montreal and simply found themselves outworked.

When your team lacks as much depth as the Buffalo Sabres do, it is hard to succeed when your top players are having an off night.

Between the lackluster play and the illnesses to Okposo / Olofsson, coupled with the Jokiharju injury, Buffalo was not dealt a great hand and reacted accordingly.