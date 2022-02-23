Sabres Visit Surging Habs Looking to Snap Streak

Game 52
Buffalo Sabres (16-27-8) vs. Montreal Canadiens (11-33-7)
Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST | Centre Bell | Montreal, QC
TV: MSG-B
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Canadiens Blog: Eyes on the Prize
Know Your Opponent
Montreal Canadiens
Record: (11-33-7)
Division Ranking: 8th in Atlantic Division
PP: 31st (12.7%)
PK: 30th (74.1%)
What to Watch
1. Previously Struggling, Now... Surging?
The Canadiens have no doubt had a rough season. Their record speaks for itself, and the standings do, too. However, their recent performance is a complete 180 from the rest of the season. Over the past few games, they’ve started to settle in with new head coach Martin St. Louis and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Their most recent win came on Monday, in a 5-1 victory over the Leafs.
It would be easy to look at a team like Montreal & consider them a weak opponent, but that would almost certainly be a mistake on the Sabres’ part. Obviously at this point in the season, this surge isn’t going to make a big difference in the Habs’ overall season record or turn them into a playoff contender, but it’s definitely something to watch re: St. Louis & how he can help turn the team around.
Conversely, the Sabres are now on a three-game losing streak.
2. Biro Time?
We could see Rochester Americans forward Brandon Biro make his NHL debut tonight. Biro, who has 36 points (9-27) in 39 games with the Amerks this season, was recalled to the big club earlier this week. He previously played four years of college hockey at Penn State (2016-2020) and captained the Nittany Lions in his senior year.
If he doesn’t make his debut on Wednesday, Biro will likely play at some point in this road trip. However, with Kyle Okposo missing from morning skate, it seems like he’ll play tonight.
3. Top-Line Power
The Habs’ top line of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki & Josh Anderson is the one to watch tonight. The trio has combined for 10 points in their last two games and 12 points in their last three games. Caufield & Anderson each have four points (2-2).
The Sabres’ top line (Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch) has also seen recent success, of course. Over the last two games, the trio has combined for eight points. Extending that out a bit further and looking back to the last five games, their production is more than double (20 points).
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs - Casey Mittelstadt - Dylan Cozens
Rasmus Asplund - Mark Jankowski - Brandon Biro
Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson - Casey Fitzgerald
Jacob Bryson - Mark Pysyk
Robert Hagg - Will Butcher
Starting Goalie (projected): Dustin Tokarski
Montreal Canadiens
Forwards
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Josh Anderson
Mike Hoffman - Laurent Dauphin - Brendan Gallagher
Rem Pitlick - Jake Evans - Paul Byron
Michael Pezzetta - Ryan Poehling - Artturi Lehkonen
Defense
Alexander Romanov - Ben Chiarot
Brett Kulak - Jeff Petry
Kale Clague - Chris Wideman
Starting Goalie: Sam Montembeault
