Sabres Make Multiple Roster Moves

With the team entering its All-Star Break, the Buffalo Sabres made multiple roster moves on Wednesday. The team returns to play next Thursday, February 10.

The following players were reassigned from the taxi squad to the AHL’s Rochester Americans:

Brandon Biro

Oskari Laaksonen

Brett Murray

JJ Peterka

Arttu Ruotsalainen

Jimmy Schuldt

These players had only recently joined the Sabres’ taxi squad over the weekend, as the team dealt with several seemingly false-positive COVID test results that put multiple members of their roster in flux.

The Sabres also loaned these players to Rochester:

Aaron Dell (who has now served his three-game NHL suspension)

Peyton Krebs

Mattias Samuelsson

Dell isn’t needed in Buffalo at this time, with the return of both Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski to the NHL lineup. Krebs & Samuelsson will be able to play in a handful of AHL games during the NHL break, so it’ll be good for them to stay active.

Finally, the Sabres also placed:

Michael Houser on waivers; and

Will Butcher on injured reserve.

Houser will be assigned to Rochester if he clears. The Amerks recently released netminder Charles Williams from his PTO as the organization’s goaltending situation clears up.

Butcher has a lower-body injury.

There were no updates on Casey Mittelstadt’s condition.

The Amerks will be in action on Wednesday night, hosting the Charlotte Checkers. They’ll rematch Friday before heading to Toronto to face the Marlies on Saturday.