Sabres Host Avalanche on Snowy Saturday

Game 50
Buffalo Sabres (16-25-8) vs. Colorado Avalanche (35-9-4)
Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG-B
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Colorado Avalanche Blog: Mile High Hockey
Know Your Opponent
Colorado Avalanche
Record: (35-9-4)
Division Ranking: 1st in the Central Division
PP: 9th (24.0%)
PK: 21st (77.2%)
What to Watch
1. Best Team in the League
The Sabres are in for a tough one on Saturday afternoon. The Avalanche currently sit atop the NHL standings, with a record of 35-9-4 and 74 points, one more than the Florida Panthers. They’ve averaged 3.96 goals/game, compared to the Sabres’ 2.65 stat line in the same category. Expect the Avalanche to come out flying, and the Sabres will need to keep up.
2. Mittlestadt is Back
Finally, we’ll get to see Casey Mittelstadt return to the lineup. Hopefully - fingers crossed - this time it actually lasts. Mittelstadt has only played in seven games this season due to a myriad of injuries. It’s big for a Buffalo team who is realistically only a few steps from being a contender that Mittelstadt is back. (No, the Sabres won’t be a contender this season, but they’re closer than it sometimes appears.)
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner-Tage Thompson-Alex Tuch
Victor Olofsson-Peyton Krebs-Dylan Cozens
Kyle Okposo-Cody Eakin-Rasmus Asplund
Anders Bjork-Mark Jankowski-Casey Mittelstadt
Defense
Henri Jokiharju-Ramus Dahlin
Mark Pysyk-Jacob Bryson
Casey Fitzgerald-Mattias Samuelsson
Starting Goalie: Dustin Tokarski
Colorado Avalanche
Forwards
Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Nichuskin-Kadri-Burakovsky
O’Connor-Newhook-Helm
Compher-Jost-Aube-Kubel
Defense
Toews-Makar
J. Johnson - Girard
McDermid - E. Johnson
Starting Goalie: Kuemper
