Dreger: Hagg, Miller, Eakin Could Be On Move

TSN’s Darren Dreger highlighted three Buffalo Sabres players who could be on the move before the upcoming NHL trade deadline on Tuesday’s “Insider Trading” segment: Robert Hagg, Colin Miller & Cody Eakin. (You can watch the segment here.)

Hagg, 27, has brought an impressive physical presence to the blueline in his first season with the Sabres. In 37 games this season, the defenseman has recorded six points (1-5) and averaged 17:22 per game. He leads the team with 73 blocked shots, and is second with 75 hits.

He’s in the final season of a two-year contract that’s paying him $1.6 million AAV and will be an unrestricted free agent.

Miller, 29, is currently recovering from a January surgery on an upper-body injury. He’s in his third seasons with the Sabres & previously skated for Boston and Vegas. In 32 games this season, Miller has scored 12 points (2-1) and averaged just under 20 minutes of ice time per game. He’s also put up 39 blocked shots and 42 hits.

He’s in the final season of a four-year contract, earning $3.875 million and will be an unrestricted free agent.

Eakin, 30, has accrued nine points (3-6) in 42 games with the Sabres this season, his second in Buffalo. He leads the Sabres with a 55.7% in the face-off circle. His NHL career has also taken him through Washington, Dallas, Vegas and Winnipeg.

Like the aforementioned players, Eakin is the final season of his current contract, a two-year deal paying him $2.25 million, and will be an unrestricted free agent.

The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away on Monday, March 21.

Which of these players do you think Kevyn Adams will move before the deadline? All three? What other pieces do you think could be moved by the Sabres in the next month?