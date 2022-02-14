DBTB Open Thread: Week of 2/14 | Skinner starts off Valentine’s week with a bang

The Buffalo Sabres started off a busy Valentine’s week with a win, beating the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 with Jeff Skinner banging in four goals before we all settled in to watch Super Bowl LVI and think about what could have been with the Buffalo Bills...

The Sabres will be in action often this week, as they start off with a three-game homestand with the Isles and Sens stopping by before the big Saturday matinee game against the incredible Avs who are on a 19-game point streak (yikes!), and then a quick hop to Columbus on Sunday evening.

The Sabres are currently 7th in the Atlantic Division, having been overhauled by the Sens, and have a 15-24-8 record.

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Islanders (17-19-6, 6th Met), Tuesday 2/15, 7p ET

Buffalo Sabres vs Ottawa Senators (17-24-4, 6th Atl), Thursday 2/17, 7p ET

Buffalo Sabres vs Colorado Avalanche (34-8-4, 1st Cen), Saturday 2/19, 1p ET

Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets (23-22-1, 5th Met), Sunday 2/20, 6p ET

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

