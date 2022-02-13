Struggling Sabres Take on Hapless Habs

Game 47
Buffalo Sabres (14-24-8) vs. Montreal Canadians (8-32-7)
Puck Drop: 12:30 PM | Bell Centre | Montreal, QC
TV: MSG-B
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Canadiens Blog: Eyes On The Prize
Know Your Opponent
Montreal Canadians Record: 8-32-7 | 23 PTS
Division Ranking: 8th in Atlantic Division
PP: 31st (13.8%)
PK: 29th (73.4%)
What to Watch
1. Time to Rebound
The return from the All-Star break was great for 45 minutes on Thursday, but the last 15:16 left much to be desired. Buffalo was the better team most of the night but couldn’t bring it home. Today, they have a great chance to put that disappointment behind them against the worst team in the league. Montreal has looked nothing like last season’s Cup final reaching team. Without Price and Weber, the team has looked lost and is the only NHL team without double digit wins. If there was ever a time to bust out of a slump and gain some confidence (looking at you Olofsson), now is the time.
2. No Rest for the Weary
Not only is Montreal winless in their last 9 games (0-7-2), but they also lost a heartbreaker to Columbus (sounds familiar) Saturday afternoon and play the Sabres about 24 hours later. With no crowd to get their adrenaline pumping and little to play for other than pride, the cards seem stacked against the Habs. However, never count out a team with nothing to lose. Buffalo is known to give up early goals or soft goals at inopportune moments. These are the kinds of swings in momentum that could tip the scales toward the Canadians. Buffalo needs to play smart and prevent this downtrodden team to generate hope in what has been a hopeless place this season.
3. Top Line on a Tear
Most of the team might be a question mark most nights, but the top line of Skinner, Thompson, and Tuch has been consistently dominant in every game they play. In their last 5 games, the tall boys Tuch and Thompson have 4 and 7 points respectively. Skinner has also played well even if some bounces haven’t gone his way. He scores in bunches, so watch for him to bury some soon with his linemates on fire. Look for this line to be dangerous nearly every shift against a weak, fatigued Montreal defense.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Skinner - Thompson - Tuch
Krebs - Cozens - Olofsson
Asplund - Eakin – Okposo
Bjork - Jankowski – Hayden
Defense
Dahlin - Jokiharju
Hagg - Pysyk
Samuelsson - Fitzgerald
Starter: Anderson
Forwards
Lehkonen - Suzuki - Toffoli
Hoffman - Byron – Gallagher
Pitlick - Evans - Anderson
Armia - Poehling - Caufield
Defense
Romanov - Chiarot
Kulak - Petry
Clague – Wideman
Starter: Montembeault (projected)
