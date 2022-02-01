DBTB Open Thread: Week of 1/31 | Sabres get a winter break

The Buffalo Sabres continue to be up and down on a week to week basis. Consistently outplayed by better teams, capable of beating worse teams, but ever so often not showing up against a determined opponent as well.

Let’s just call this season character-building as we continue to learn more about the players we have on this roster, young and old. This week has just the one game as the Sabres end their road trip in casino country, before getting a nine-day break.

Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Goloden Knights (26-16-3, 1st Pac), Tuesday 2/1, 10p ET

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!

