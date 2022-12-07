Two Sabres Prospects Named to Team Sweden

Buffalo Sabres prospects Noah Östlund and Isak Rosén have both been named to the Swedish national junior team ahead of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships. Sweden announced its roster for the tournament on Wednesday morning, a few days after Canada and the United States announced their rosters.

Östlund, 18, has appeared in 19 games with Djurgårdens IF this season, putting up 11 points (2-9). Elite Prospects projections have him reaching 28 points in 48 games, most of which will come as assists. This will be Östlund’s first World Juniors appearance, though he has previously represented his country at the U18 and U16 levels.

The Sabres drafted Östlund 16th overall in 2022.

Rosén, 19, is in his first North American season with the AHL’s Rochester Americans. In 20 games, he’s recorded 14 points, including 11 assists. Elite Prospects projections put him at 51 points in 72 games, which would be a very nice marker for him. He also played for Sweden in last year’s World Juniors and had five points in seven games.

Previously, Rosén represented Sweden at the U16, U17 and U18 levels. The Sabres drafted him 14th overall in 2021.

The World Juniors begin on December 26, when Sweden will face Austria.