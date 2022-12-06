DBTB Open Thread - Week of Dec 5th | Things Looking Up?

Better times in Buffalo last week as the Buffalo Sabres picked up a couple of wins and the Buffalo Bills followed suit humbling the Pats.

The Sabres have been showing off their offensive guns in recent weeks, but have also showed a perplexing softness in the third period as they have let opponents come back to tie games as well.

Wed Dec 7th - Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2), 7:30pm ET

Fri Dec 9th - Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4), 7:00pm ET

Sat Dec 10th - Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4), 7:00pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of December 5th.