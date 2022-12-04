Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Sharks | Game 25 Sunday night puck drop nears. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Dec 4, 2022, 6:05pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Sharks | Game 25 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports Game 25 Buffalo Sabres (10-13-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-15-4) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY TV: MSG Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Sharks Blog: Fear The Fin More From Die By The Blade Sunday Night Hockey Is It Time To Send Peyton Krebs to the AHL? Buffalo Sabres Links: Weekend-Bound The Snowball Effect Game Thread: Sabres vs. Avalanche | Game 24 Sabres Reacts Survey: Confidence Loading comments...
Loading comments...