Game Thread: Sabres vs. Sharks | Game 25

Sunday night puck drop nears.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Game 25

Buffalo Sabres (10-13-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-15-4)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Sharks Blog: Fear The Fin

