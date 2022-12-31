Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Bruins | Game 34 Let’s end the year on a high note. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Dec 31, 2022, 12:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Bruins | Game 34 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Game 34 Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3) Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST | TD Garden | Boston, MA TV: MSG Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Bruins Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder More From Die By The Blade Sabres End the Year with a Bang, Beat Bruins New Year's Eve Showdown Sabres maintain goathead scoring streak against Red Wings Game Thread: Sabres vs. Red Wings | Game 33 Sabres Host Red Wings on Thursday Night Links to Community Resources In WNY Blizzard Aftermath Loading comments...
Loading comments...