Game Thread: Sabres vs. Bruins | Game 34

Let’s end the year on a high note.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Game 34

Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3)

Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST | TD Garden | Boston, MA

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Bruins Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder

