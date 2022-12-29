 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Red Wings | Game 33

After a long pause, the Sabres are finally back.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Game 33

Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-11-7)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST, KeyBank Center

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Red Wings Blog: Winging It in Motown

