Links to Community Resources In WNY Blizzard Aftermath

As Western New York, and particularly the city of Buffalo, continues to dig out from the blizzard, I wanted to make this post as a way to help share resources & links that may be of use to those in need.

I’ll update as I can to continue pointing people to resources.

If you have a useful link to add, please share it in the comments.

Call 858-SNOW (716-858-7669) with questions or requests for help that are not related to a medical emergency - non-life-threatening, but serious, situations.