Links to Community Resources In WNY Blizzard Aftermath

As Western New York, and particularly the city of Buffalo, continues to dig out from the blizzard, I wanted to make this post as a way to help share resources & links that may be of use to those in need.
I’ll update as I can to continue pointing people to resources.
If you have a useful link to add, please share it in the comments.
- Assistance requests, open gas stations, grocery stores
- Buffalo Blizzard FB group
- Buffalo Mutual Aid FB group
- Buffalo Snow Brigade - volunteer
- Find a towed vehicle by Erie County
- Find a towed vehicle in Amherst
- Find a towed vehicle in the city of Buffalo
- Find a towed vehicle in Cheektowaga
- Most updated driving advisory/ban info in Erie County
- National Grid outage map
- National Weather Service - Buffalo
- NFTA Metro service status
- NITTEC cameras (helpful to see the state of highways)
- NYSEG outage map
- Tops Markets locations that are open
- Wegmans locations - call before going to confirm hours
Call 858-SNOW (716-858-7669) with questions or requests for help that are not related to a medical emergency - non-life-threatening, but serious, situations.
