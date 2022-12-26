Tuesday’s Sabres Game Postponed

As Western New York continues to dig out of the generational winter storm that ravaged the area over the last few days, the Buffalo Sabres and NHL have announced the postponement of Tuesday’s scheduled game. The Sabres were supposed to play against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 7:30 p.m. tilt that would have been broadcast on ESPN+ and Hulu.

No rescheduled date or time has been announced yet.

An update regarding tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/DxcqZdAqoQ — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 26, 2022

The postponement shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s kept tabs on the weather the last few days. Although travel bans have been lifted in parts of Erie County, a driving ban remains in place in the city of Buffalo. The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport and air field remain closed through 11 AM on Wednesday, at least. The Thruway also remains closed.

At this time, the next scheduled Sabres game is on Thursday, December 29. The Detroit Red Wings are supposed to come to town for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

We’ll have to see how much progress is made in clearing streets of snow and stuck vehicles, lifting driving bans and the like before we can know if Thursday’s game will happen.