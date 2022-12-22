AHL Conditioning Stint for Comrie Should Be Sabres’ Next Move

Although the Buffalo Sabres are off from game action for the next five days, the team will have some decisions to make soon regarding their goaltending. Eric Comrie has said that he is 100 percent ready to return from injury, and it’s certainly a good sign that he’s been back in practice with the team.

At the same time, the Sabres (understandably) say he’s closer, but needs more practice. There is no designated date for his return, and the question at this point is: what happens now?

The next logical move for the Sabres seems to be sending Comrie down to the AHL’s Rochester Americans for a conditioning stint, once the NHL’s mandated holiday break is over. The Amerks play three games in four days next week, hosting Utica and Belleville and then traveling to Toronto to close out the calendar year. This would be a good time to get Comrie into the fold and get him into some low-pressure game action before things ramp up.

The Sabres have an incredibly busy month coming up, starting with four games in six days next week. January is jam-packed with games. With Craig Anderson not playing back-to-back games, the Sabres are currently set to rely heavily on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Getting Comrie back into action and being able to use him at some point as the month goes on, depending on how things progress with his recovery, would certainly not be a bad idea.

But, in an ideal world, that begins with sending Comrie to Rochester for a conditioning stint. Yes, there is a slight risk involved, since Comrie would have to go through waivers, but it’s a necessary risk.

Comrie already said he’d be willing to go to Rochester for a conditioning assignment if the team asks, per Paul Hamilton. Once the holiday break is over - players can’t be sent down during the duration - it’s time for the Sabres to make that move.