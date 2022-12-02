Buffalo Sabres Links: Weekend-Bound

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Lack of discipline burns Sabres in loss to Avalanche: ‘Some bad penalties’ [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Dylan Cozens’ breakout continues with 3-point night in Sabres’ loss [The Buffalo News]
- Could the Buffalo Sabres land Jakob Chychrun? [The Hockey News]
- Sabres are no longer boring but it’s tough to win giving up all these goals [The Buffalo News]
- Davies’ heroics send Amerks past Monsters in overtime [Amerks.com]
Psst. The Amerks are now in first place in the AHL’s North Division.
NHL/Hockey Links
- Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement; winger to miss NHL season [The Athletic]
- Beniers and Thompson lead the NHL’s top 10 rookies [The Hockey News]
- NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, each team’s nationality mix [ESPN]
Today’s NHL Games
- Senators at Rangers, 7:00 PM
- Predators at Islanders, 7:30 PM, ESPN+/Hulu
- Blue Jackets at Jets, 8:00 PM
