Sabres’ Tage Thompson Honored by NHL Again

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson has once again been recognized by the NHL as one of the league’s three stars for the week ending December 18.

Thompson was named second star after putting up eight points (4-4) in just three games. Half of his goals over the past week were game-winning tallies, too. Anyone who’s watched the Sabres or paid any attention to the NHL at large this season knows how huge Thompson has been for the Sabres - literally and figuratively.

This was the second straight week that Thompson was named second star.

Eight points in three games is certainly deserving of recognition, and it’s nice to see the NHL take notice. The only player who received higher honors was Alex Ovechkin, who was named first star of the week after notching his 800th career goal. Ovechkin’s 800th goal came as part of a five-point campaign in three games this past week.

Mats Zuccarello, with eight points in four games, was named third star.

Thompson is the latest in a string of Sabres players to be recognized by the league this season. Dylan Cozens was named second star for the week ending December 4, while Rasmus Dahlin was first star for the week ending October 23.

With the holidays coming up, the Sabres play just two games this week: Monday in Vegas and Friday, home against the Lightning.