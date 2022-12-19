DBTB Open Thread - Week of Dec 19th | A very Buffalo weekend

What a weekend for Buffalo sports.

The Buffalo Sabres picked up a 5-2 road win at the Arizona Coyotes, the Buffalo Bills need a snow intervention to come from behind to beat division rivals Miami Dolphins in a revenge game, and the Buffalo Bandits beat the Toronto Rock all on Saturday to make it an incredible hat-trick.

Sabres’ division rivals the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators all lost this weekend. For the icing on top, the Bills’ division rivals the New York Jets and the New England Patriots also lost to make things even more fun. The manner of Bill Belichick’s team self-destructing (“the dumbest play ever in NFL history” - Pats radio call) was particularly satisfying for us who remember the humiliation we’ve faced at their hands over the years.

On Christmas week, the Sabres stay on the road for one more game and then back home for another.

Mon Dec 19th - Buffalo Sabres at Las Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-1), 10:00pm ET

Fri Dec 23rd - Buffalo Sabres vs Tampa Bay Lightning (20-9-1), 7:00pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of December 19th.