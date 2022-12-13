Sabres Host the Kings on Tuesday Night

Game 29

Buffalo Sabres (12-14-2) vs. L.A. Kings (15-11-5)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST, KeyBank Center

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Kings Blog: Jewels From the Crown

Know Your Opponent

Los Angeles Kings

Record: (15-11-5)

Last Game: 6-5 OT loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets

Division Ranking: 3rd in the Pacific Division

PP: 11th (24.07%)

PK: 26th (71.57%)

What to Watch

1. Sabres Overdue for a Win Against the Kings

The Sabres played the Kings 129 times since 1970. During that span, Buffalo won 63 games, lost 48 and tied 18. In recent years, L.A. has dominated the Blue and Gold while Buffalo hasn’t beaten L.A. since Dec. 21, 2019, with a 3-2 home ice win.

Even so, the two teams haven’t faced each other that much. The Sabres and Kings only met twice since that 2019 Buffalo victory. L.A. comes off a 6-5 OT loss against Columbus and won just two of its last four contests. This matchup is ripe for the taking, if the Sabres are able and willing to pull it off.

2. L.A. Weak on Both PP and PK

The Kings aren’t the best with the man advantage, ranking an NHL 11th and scoring on just 24% of their power play chances. The Sabres, amazingly sit at a current 4th place in PP scoring. L.A. is even weaker on penalty kills, a league ranked 26th, only stopping opponents from scoring 72% of the time.

Buffalo is historically weak in both statistics, too. However, with the team improving on power plays, if the Sabres do get the man advantage, it’s an opponent soft spot they can exploit.

3. Buffalo the Best Bet to Win

The Buffalo Sabres are -110 moneyline favorites, according to Mike Fink of Winners and Whiners.com. While both teams have defenses they hope will improve, the Kings’ D has been terrible, allowing 3.61 goals per game and giving up 13 of them in their last three meetings.

Fink believes Buffalo’s offense can take advantage of L.A.’s defensive weaknesses and pile on the pucks. Expect Thompson, Tuch and other forwards to get goals past Kings’ netminder Jonathan Quick, who has an .882 SV% and 3.55 GAA. The Sabres should also limit the Kings’ offensive attack with Dahlin, Power and other d-men creating turnovers and limiting shots on Buffalo’s net.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Casey Mittelstadt – Tage Thompson – Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka – Dylan Cozens – Jack Quinn

Rasmus Asplund – Tyson Jost – Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons – Peyton Krebs – Kyle Okposo

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson – Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power – Jacob Bryson

Kale Clague – Casey Fitzgerald

Goaltenders: Craig Anderson (likely), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

L.A. Kings

Forwards

Kevin Fiala – Anze Kopitar – Arthur Kaliyev

Trevor Moore – Philip Danault – Gabriel Vilarde

Alex Iafallo – Rasmus Kupari - Adrian Kempe

Carl Grundstrom - Blake Lizotte - Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Defense

Mikey Anderson – Sean Durzi

Alexander Edler – Matt Roy

Tobias Bjornfot – Sean Walker

Goaltenders: Jonathan Quick (likely), Pheonix Copley