Game Thread: Sabres vs. Kings | Game 29

Buffalo hosts Los Angeles for a Tuesday night tilt at home.

By Melissa Burgess
Los Angeles Kings v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 29

Buffalo Sabres (12-14-2) vs. L.A. Kings (15-11-5)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Kings Blog: Jewels From the Crown

