DBTB Open Thread - Week of Dec 12th | Going on the road again

Wasn’t the best week for the Buffalo Sabres last week with some opportunities to pick up points lost, but there won’t be much time to think about it for too long with a road trip upcoming, #SabresAfterDark get ready.

Meanwhile the Buffalo Bills did just enough to pick up another much-needed division win that continues to solidify their position atop the AFC totem pole. Will this continue to be a happy and merry holiday season for WNY?

Tue Dec 13th - Buffalo Sabres vs Los Angeles Kings (15-11-5), 7:00pm ET

Thu Dec 15th - Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2), 9:00pm ET

Sat Dec 17th - Buffalo Sabres at Arizona Coyotes (9-13-4), 9:00pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of December 12th.