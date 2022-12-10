Sabres, Penguins Hit the Road for a Rematch

Game 28
Buffalo Sabres (12-13-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (15-8-4)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
TV: MSG-B
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Penguins Blog: Pensburgh
Know Your Opponent
Pittsburgh Penguins
Record: 15-8-4 | 34 PTS
Last Game: 4-3 OT win over Sabres (Friday)
Division Ranking: 3rd in Metropolitan Division
PP: 26th (19.6%)
PK: 7th (81.4%)
What to Watch
1. Skinner Gets Three Games
Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has received a three-game suspension as a result of his actions late in Friday’s game. After Jake Guentzel went after the puck already covered by Craig Anderson, Skinner took offense and cross-checked Guentzel multiple times, including in the face.
As a result, he was handed a three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety and will be eligible to return next Saturday in Arizona.
2. Who’s Hot
Tage Thompson has 15 points (!!) in his last six games, including seven assists. He registered one assist in Friday’s game. Jack Quinn also quietly has a six-game point streak going, with seven points (3-4) in that stretch, including an assist Friday night.
Dylan Cozens’ five-game point streak came to an end last night, so let’s see if he can get back on the offensive train. Cozens had 12 points in five games prior to Friday and has points in 18 of 27 games this season.
On the Pittsburgh side, Jake Guentzel has a six-game point streak (3-6), while Evgeni Malkin has seven assists in his last four games. Rickard Rakell is on a two-game point streak (1-2).
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Rasmus Asplund - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka - Dylan Cozens - Jack Quinn
Victor Olofsson - Tyson Jost - Casey Mittelstadt
Zemgus Girgensons - Peyton Krebs - Kyle Okposo
(No idea what the lines will actually look like, but with Skinner out, expect Rasmus Asplund to slot into the lineup.)
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Casey Fitzgerald
Goaltenders: Craig Anderson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (starter)
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Sydney Crosby - Rickard Rakell
Jason Zucker - Evgeni Malkin - Bryan Rust
Brock McGinn - Jeff Carter - Kasperi Kapanen
Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Josh Archibald
Defense
Marcus Pettersson - Jeff Petry
Brian Dumoulin - Jan Rutta
Pierre-Olivier Joseph - Chad Ruhwedel
Goaltenders: Tristan Jarry, Casey DeSmith (expected starter)
