Sabres, Penguins Hit the Road for a Rematch

Game 28

Buffalo Sabres (12-13-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (15-8-4)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

TV: MSG-B

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Penguins Blog: Pensburgh

Know Your Opponent

Pittsburgh Penguins

Record: 15-8-4 | 34 PTS

Last Game: 4-3 OT win over Sabres (Friday)

Division Ranking: 3rd in Metropolitan Division

PP: 26th (19.6%)

PK: 7th (81.4%)

What to Watch

1. Skinner Gets Three Games

Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has received a three-game suspension as a result of his actions late in Friday’s game. After Jake Guentzel went after the puck already covered by Craig Anderson, Skinner took offense and cross-checked Guentzel multiple times, including in the face.

As a result, he was handed a three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety and will be eligible to return next Saturday in Arizona.

2. Who’s Hot

Tage Thompson has 15 points (!!) in his last six games, including seven assists. He registered one assist in Friday’s game. Jack Quinn also quietly has a six-game point streak going, with seven points (3-4) in that stretch, including an assist Friday night.

Dylan Cozens’ five-game point streak came to an end last night, so let’s see if he can get back on the offensive train. Cozens had 12 points in five games prior to Friday and has points in 18 of 27 games this season.

On the Pittsburgh side, Jake Guentzel has a six-game point streak (3-6), while Evgeni Malkin has seven assists in his last four games. Rickard Rakell is on a two-game point streak (1-2).

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Rasmus Asplund - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka - Dylan Cozens - Jack Quinn

Victor Olofsson - Tyson Jost - Casey Mittelstadt

Zemgus Girgensons - Peyton Krebs - Kyle Okposo

(No idea what the lines will actually look like, but with Skinner out, expect Rasmus Asplund to slot into the lineup.)

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson - Casey Fitzgerald

Goaltenders: Craig Anderson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (starter)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sydney Crosby - Rickard Rakell

Jason Zucker - Evgeni Malkin - Bryan Rust

Brock McGinn - Jeff Carter - Kasperi Kapanen

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Josh Archibald

Defense

Marcus Pettersson - Jeff Petry

Brian Dumoulin - Jan Rutta

Pierre-Olivier Joseph - Chad Ruhwedel

Goaltenders: Tristan Jarry, Casey DeSmith (expected starter)