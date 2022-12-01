 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Avalanche | Game 24

Cale Makar & company come to Buffalo.

By Melissa Burgess
Colorado Avalanche v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 24

Buffalo Sabres (10-12-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (12-7-1)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST, KeyBank Center

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Avalanche Blog: Mile High Hockey

