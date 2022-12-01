Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Avalanche | Game 24 Cale Makar & company come to Buffalo. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Dec 1, 2022, 6:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Avalanche | Game 24 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images Game 24 Buffalo Sabres (10-12-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (12-7-1) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST, KeyBank Center TV: MSG Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Avalanche Blog: Mile High Hockey More From Die By The Blade Sabres Reacts Survey: Confidence Sabres Host the Avs on Thursday Night Buffalo Sabres Links: Home Again Sabres Pull off Miraculous Shootout Win in Detroit Game Thread: Sabres vs. Red Wings | Game 23 Buffalo head to Detroit in battle of rebuilding franchises Loading comments...
