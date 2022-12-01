Sabres Reacts Survey: Confidence

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Sabres fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Buffalo Sabres’ season so far has been a mixed bag. From the positives - such as the team’s record on their Western road trip - to the dreadful eight-game losing streak, the season is only 23 games deep and already has had so many ups and downs.

Based on recent social media comments and comments here on Die by the Blade I’ve seen, some fans seem to be getting fed up with the team. I’ve seen at least a handful of comments from people who say they’re giving up on the season, are incredibly dissatisfied, etc., particularly when compared to expectations at the beginning of October.

With that said, it seems like a good time to do another edition of SB Nation Reacts! Vote in the poll below, then stay tuned to see the results.