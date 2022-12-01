Buffalo Sabres Links: Home Again

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Rasmus Dahlin on pace to shatter Phil Housley’s record [The Buffalo News]
- Tyson Jost finding home with Sabres: ‘He brings an awful lot’ [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Five reasons why Tage Thompson’s career has taken off [Daily Faceoff]
- Sabres blow late lead against Red Wings, but Jack Quinn delivers win in shootout [The Athletic] ($)
- Sabres blow three-goal lead in third, get past Red Wings in shootout [NHL.com]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Kris Letang to be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a stroke [Pensburgh]
- Why short-term deals are a better gamble for NHL goalies [The Hockey News]
- NHL panic meter: Which contenders outside a playoff spot are in trouble? Who might surge? [The Athletic] ($)
Today’s NHL Games
- Avalanche at Sabres, 7:00 PM
- Predators at Devils, 7:00 PM
- Lightning at Flyers, 7:00 PM
- Golden Knights at Penguins, 7:00 PM
- Hurricanes at Blues, 8:00 PM
- Oilers at Wild, 8:00 PM
- Ducks at Stars, 8:30 PM
- Canadiens at Flames, 9:00 PM
- Panthers at Canucks, 10:00 PM
- Capitals at Kraken, 10:00 PM
- Coyotes at Kings, 10:30 PM
