 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Sabres Links: Home Again

There’s no time to rest as the Sabres are right back at it.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: NOV 30 Sabres at Red Wings Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

Today’s NHL Games

  • Avalanche at Sabres, 7:00 PM
  • Predators at Devils, 7:00 PM
  • Lightning at Flyers, 7:00 PM
  • Golden Knights at Penguins, 7:00 PM
  • Hurricanes at Blues, 8:00 PM
  • Oilers at Wild, 8:00 PM
  • Ducks at Stars, 8:30 PM
  • Canadiens at Flames, 9:00 PM
  • Panthers at Canucks, 10:00 PM
  • Capitals at Kraken, 10:00 PM
  • Coyotes at Kings, 10:30 PM

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...