Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Zamboni Rodeo

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Observations: Sabres’ skid reaches three games with 4-1 loss to Coyotes [The Buffalo News]
- Return of the Goat: Sabres Unveil Throwback Third Uniform [SportsLogos]
- Finally back at full strength, Jack Eichel is a key part of a winning hand in Vegas [The Buffalo News]
- Sabres look sluggish in loss to Coyotes: ‘We wanted an easier game’ [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Amerks open another busy week tonight in Syracuse [Amerks.com]
- Ryan Miller’s trips to the awards stand start with Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame induction [The Buffalo News]
- Finally, the Sabres have reassigned defenseman Jeremy Davies to Rochester. Dahlin and Lyubushkin both played Tuesday night, while Henri Jokiharju joined the team for Wednesday’s practice.
- If you’ve never seen one Zamboni tow another... well, now you have:
When the Zamboni breaks down, you make it work pic.twitter.com/pUDGB79HJ1— Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) November 9, 2022
NHL/Hockey Links
- Familiar hockey name shuffles to Buffalo as Jackson Nieuwendyk, son of NHL Hall of Famer, to sign with Canisius [The Buffalo News]
- Evander Kane ‘stable’ after wrist was sliced by Pat Maroon’s skate [Yahoo]
- The wild and weird history of Cooperalls short-lived time in the NHL [Sportsnet]
- Flyers coach John Tortorella rips Rasmus Ristolainen for poor play [Yahoo]
- Inside Mason Marchment’s hockey journey [ESPN
Our statement regarding the Boston Bruins' signing and release of Mitchell Miller. pic.twitter.com/qW862FOtdK— Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) November 8, 2022
Incredibly heart-breaking read but a necessary one. Our actions or lack thereof, have real-life consequences. A statement from Isaiah Meyer-Crothers in his own words sent to Akim Aliu, HDA Chair, on November 8, 2022 which he asked the HDA to release publicly on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/dctpDdrXaL— Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) November 9, 2022
Today’s NHL Games
- Hurricanes at Panthers, 7:00 pm
- Penguins at Capitals, 7:30 pm (TNT)
- Canucks at Canadiens, 7:30 pm
- Wild at Ducks, 10:00 pm (TNT)
