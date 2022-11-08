Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Hosting the Coyotes

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Sabres’ ‘underdogs’ on defense pressed into big roles with Rasmus Dahlin day to day [The Buffalo News]
- Bills GM Brandon Beane’s family lends goats to Sabres for jersey reveal [The Buffalo News]
- Sabres wrap up moms trip with super sweet question of the day [NHL.com]
- With Rasmus Dahlin, other Sabres hurt, Owen Power displaying star qualities [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Amerks hosting Hockey Fights Cancer night on November 18 [Amerks.com]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Bruins’ Decision to Sign Mitchell Miller Leaves Nothing but Questions [Bleacher Report]
- Black women coaches make history in NCAA Division I [NHL.com]
- Canucks president Jim Rutherford vents frustration: ‘Something has to be fixed’ [Yahoo]
- Atlanta Thrashers to return for one night [ESPN]
Today’s NHL Games
- Coyotes at Sabres, 7:00 pm
- Flames at Devils, 7:00 pm
- Islanders at Rangers, 7:00 pm
- Blues at Flyers, 7:00 pm
- Canucks at Senators, 7:00 pm
- Golden Knights at Maple Leafs, 7:00 pm
- Canadiens at Red Wings, 7:00 pm
- Oilers at Lightning, 7:30 pm (TNT)
- Stars at Jets, 8:00 pm
- Predators at Kraken, 10:00 pm (TNT)
- Wild at Kings, 10:30 pm (ESPN+, Hulu)
Loading comments...