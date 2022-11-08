 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Hosting the Coyotes

The Sabres are home to host the Coyotes Tuesday night.

By Melissa Burgess
Buffalo Sabres v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

Today’s NHL Games

  • Coyotes at Sabres, 7:00 pm
  • Flames at Devils, 7:00 pm
  • Islanders at Rangers, 7:00 pm
  • Blues at Flyers, 7:00 pm
  • Canucks at Senators, 7:00 pm
  • Golden Knights at Maple Leafs, 7:00 pm
  • Canadiens at Red Wings, 7:00 pm
  • Oilers at Lightning, 7:30 pm (TNT)
  • Stars at Jets, 8:00 pm
  • Predators at Kraken, 10:00 pm (TNT)
  • Wild at Kings, 10:30 pm (ESPN+, Hulu)

