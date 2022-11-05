 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Lightning | Game 12

It’s time to get a new winning streak going.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Game 12

Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL

TV: MSG-B

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Lightning Blog: Raw Charge

