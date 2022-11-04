Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: To Raleigh We Go

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Sabres rookie Owen Power unleashes offensive gifts by focusing on defending [The Buffalo News]
- After injury, slow start, Sabres captain Kyle Okposo producing offense again [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Sabres’ Ilya Lyubushkin nearing return from lower-body injury [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Amerks sign Zmolek to PTO [Amerks.com]
- Amerks relying on depth to produce results [Amerks.com]
- Having fun, Sabres fans? [Artvoice]
- Last, but not least, if you couldn’t tune in last night, I hopped on Twitter Spaces with a bunch of other Sabres folks and Hockey DB to join the Hockey of Tomorrow talk show. Listen in here.
NHL/Hockey Links
- ‘Hockey Doc’ charged with sexual assault faced a similar allegation years ago. How was he able to keep working with players? [The Athletic] ($)
- How the Canadiens signed Arber Xhekaj away from Costco and building tennis courts [The Athletic] ($)
- Alex Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe for most goals with one team [ESPN]
- Ryan Reynolds Interested in Buying Ottawa Senators If the Team Comes Up for Sale: Source [People.com]
Today’s NHL Games
- Blue Jackets at Avalanche (Tampere, Finland), 2:00 p.m., NHL Network
- Sabres at Hurricanes, 7:00 p.m.
