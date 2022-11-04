 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: To Raleigh We Go

The Sabres are in Raleigh before heading to Tampa.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

Today’s NHL Games

  • Blue Jackets at Avalanche (Tampere, Finland), 2:00 p.m., NHL Network
  • Sabres at Hurricanes, 7:00 p.m.

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...