Buffalo Sabres Links: To the Motor City

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Sabres’ Okposo says Lightning’s Kucherov is a ‘terrific player but he’s dirty’ [The Buffalo News]
- Why Sabres players wear their numbers, from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s 1 to Alex Tuch’s 89 [The Athletic] ($)
- As his hockey dad career takes center stage, Ryan Miller is humbled and honored to join Hall of Fame [The Rink Live]
NHL/Hockey Links
- 16 Saint Ignatius hockey players and their families announce lawsuit against truck driver [Chicago Tribune]
- Capitals star Ovechkin passes Gretzky for most NHL road goals [ESPN]
- Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote [NHL.com]
- Ten NHL stars everyone has to love (and the fans who hate them anyway) [The Athletic] ($)
- What expected goals can tell us about the best lines in fantasy hockey [ESPN]
Today’s NHL Games
- Sabres at Red Wings, 7:00 PM (TNT)
- Rangers at Senators, 7:00 PM
- Sharks at Maple Leafs, 7:00 PM
- Oilers at Blackhawks, 9:30 PM (TNT)
Loading comments...