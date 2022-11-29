 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Sabres Links: An Overtime Loss

Your recommended reads after the Sabres’ Monday night loss.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tampa Bay Lightning v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

And, your feel-good moment:

Today’s NHL Games

  • Hurricanes at Penguins, 7:00 PM
  • Sharks at Canadiens, 7:00 PM
  • Lightning at Bruins, 7:00 PM
  • Islanders at Flyers, 7:30 PM (ESPN+, Hulu)
  • Ducks at Predators, 8:00 PM
  • Avalanche at Jets, 8:00 PM
  • Panthers at Flames, 9:00 PM
  • Capitals at Canucks, 10:00 PM
  • Kraken at Kings, 10:30 PM

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...