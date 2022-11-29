Buffalo Sabres Links: An Overtime Loss

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Hard lessons continue for Sabres in frustrating thriller vs. Lightning [The Buffalo News]
- Sabres squander late two-goal lead, fall to Lightning in overtime [The Buffalo News]
- Sabres implode late, fall to Lightning in OT: ‘We backed off’ [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
It appears Owen Power just posted the highest on-ice total EV xGF for any player in a game since 2007. I'm still in disbelief a bit b/c this is out of ~650k player games. Out of control. pic.twitter.com/ICXcL4y68a— EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) November 29, 2022
NHL/Hockey Links
- NHL trends at the 2022-23 quarter mark: Which will continue? [ESPN]
- The best hockey Twitter accounts to follow [The Athletic] ($)
- Former employee launches discrimination complaint against Canucks [TSN]
And, your feel-good moment:
Definitely a birthday Isaiah will NEVER forget. Thank you @Simmonds17 for being such an amazing person! Truly a class act. Great win for the Leafs and so kind of Wayne to introduce Isaiah to Mitch Marner (@Marner93) and Auston Matthew. pic.twitter.com/PMZWSDcmUb— Joni Meyer-Crothers (@freetastesgood) November 29, 2022
