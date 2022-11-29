Grading the Buffalo Sabres at the Quarter Mark

With just over a quarter of the NHL season complete, the Buffalo Sabres have seen their fair share of ups and downs, ebbs and flows. We can certainly talk about the team as a whole and judge its performance, but today, I’d like to take a look at each player and grade them on their performance thus far. Taking into consideration a little bit of everything - offensive production, defensive structure, ice time, etc. - this is where I’m at right now.
Here’s the grading scale I’m using:
- A - exceeds expectations
- B - meets expectations
- C - partially meets expectations
- D - does not meet expectations
- F - definitely fails expectations
Note: only players who have skated in at least half of the team’s games so far are included here. It’s simply very challenging to judge players who haven’t really played much - so guys like Tyson Jost and Mattias Samuelsson, along with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, aren’t listed.
A - Exceeds Expectations
- Craig Anderson (G) - 9 games played, 8 games started, 4-4, .917 sv%, 2.76 GAA
- Tage Thompson (F) - 21 games played, 26 points (13-13)
- Rasmus Dahin (D) - 20 games played, 23 points (8-15)
B - Meets Expectations
- Alex Tuch (F) - 21 games played, 21 points (10-11)
- Jeff Skinner (F) - 21 games played, 21 points (9-12)
- Dylan Cozens (F) - 21 games played, 15 points (5-10)
- JJ Peterka (F) - 21 games played, 10 points (4-6)
- Jack Quinn (F) - 16 games played, 9 points (3-6)
- Owen Power (D) - 21 games played, 9 points (0-9)
C - Partially Meets Expectations (But I’d Like to See More From Them)
- Eric Comrie (G) - 11 games played, 11 games started, 4-7, .887 sv%, 3.62 GAA
- Victor Olofsson (F) - 21 games played, 13 points (11-2)
- Casey Mittelstadt (F) - 21 games played, 13 points (5-8)
- Kyle Okposo (F) - 15 games played, 9 points (1-8)
- Vinnie Hinostroza (F) - 14 games played, 8 points (0-8)
- Rasmus Asplund (F) - 17 games played, 6 points (2-4)
- Lawrence Pilut (D) - 11 games played, 1 point (0-1)
D - Does Not Meet Expectations
- Jacob Bryson (D) - 20 games played, 6 points (1-5)
- Zemgus Girgensons (F) - 20 games played, 5 points (3-2)
- Peyton Krebs (F) - 17 games played, 3 points (0-3)
- Ilya Lyubushkin (D) - 16 games played, 0 points (0-1)
F - Definitely Fails Expectations
- Casey Fitzgerald (D) - 13 games played, 1 point (0-1)
Loading comments...