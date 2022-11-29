Grading the Buffalo Sabres at the Quarter Mark

With just over a quarter of the NHL season complete, the Buffalo Sabres have seen their fair share of ups and downs, ebbs and flows. We can certainly talk about the team as a whole and judge its performance, but today, I’d like to take a look at each player and grade them on their performance thus far. Taking into consideration a little bit of everything - offensive production, defensive structure, ice time, etc. - this is where I’m at right now.

Here’s the grading scale I’m using:

A - exceeds expectations

B - meets expectations

C - partially meets expectations

D - does not meet expectations

F - definitely fails expectations

Note: only players who have skated in at least half of the team’s games so far are included here. It’s simply very challenging to judge players who haven’t really played much - so guys like Tyson Jost and Mattias Samuelsson, along with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, aren’t listed.

A - Exceeds Expectations

Craig Anderson (G) - 9 games played, 8 games started, 4-4, .917 sv%, 2.76 GAA

Tage Thompson (F) - 21 games played, 26 points (13-13)

Rasmus Dahin (D) - 20 games played, 23 points (8-15)

B - Meets Expectations

Alex Tuch (F) - 21 games played, 21 points (10-11)

Jeff Skinner (F) - 21 games played, 21 points (9-12)

Dylan Cozens (F) - 21 games played, 15 points (5-10)

JJ Peterka (F) - 21 games played, 10 points (4-6)

Jack Quinn (F) - 16 games played, 9 points (3-6)

Owen Power (D) - 21 games played, 9 points (0-9)

C - Partially Meets Expectations (But I’d Like to See More From Them)

Eric Comrie (G) - 11 games played, 11 games started, 4-7, .887 sv%, 3.62 GAA

Victor Olofsson (F) - 21 games played, 13 points (11-2)

Casey Mittelstadt (F) - 21 games played, 13 points (5-8)

Kyle Okposo (F) - 15 games played, 9 points (1-8)

Vinnie Hinostroza (F) - 14 games played, 8 points (0-8)

Rasmus Asplund (F) - 17 games played, 6 points (2-4)

Lawrence Pilut (D) - 11 games played, 1 point (0-1)

D - Does Not Meet Expectations

Jacob Bryson (D) - 20 games played, 6 points (1-5)

Zemgus Girgensons (F) - 20 games played, 5 points (3-2)

Peyton Krebs (F) - 17 games played, 3 points (0-3)

Ilya Lyubushkin (D) - 16 games played, 0 points (0-1)

F - Definitely Fails Expectations