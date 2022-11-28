DBTB Open Thread - Week of Nov 28th | Retros Bring About Reversal

Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving - the Buffalo Bills won two games in five days in Detroit, the Buffalo Sabres stopped their losing run with two big scoring explosions, and all is tentatively well again in WNY.

There was a welcome return to the lineup for a number of key players (Mattias Samuelsson, Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons) and that drove a change in the team’s fortunes as well. This week we see four games of varying difficulty including a Thursday night double-header with both the Sabres and the Bills on TV at the same time.

Mon Nov 28th - Buffalo Sabres vs Tampa Bay Lightning (12-7-1), 7:00pm ET

Wed Nov 30th - Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings (11-5-4), 7:00pm ET

Thu Dec 1st - Buffalo Sabres vs Colorado Avalanche (12-6-1), 7:00pm ET

Sun Dec 4th - Buffalo Sabres vs San Jose Sharks (7-13-4), 7:00pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of November 28th.