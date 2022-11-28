Buffalo Sabres Links: We’re Back

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Sources: Sabres among teams interested in Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun [The Buffalo News]
- Buffalo Sabres place Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers to terminate contract [Daily Faceoff]
- Sabres notebook: Why Riley Sheahan was put on unconditional waivers [The Athletic] ($)
- Asplund cleared to play following 2-game absence [Sabres.com]
Get to know Josty! #LetsGoBuffalo | @1LECOM pic.twitter.com/6OJdURYvTv— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 27, 2022
NHL/Hockey Links
- Grades for all 32 NHL teams at the quarter mark of 2022-23 [ESPN]
- 5 NHL Teams That Should Clear Cap Space ASAP for 2023 Free Agency [Bleacher Report]
- Jack Eichel is back among the NHL’s elite — ‘I don’t take anything for granted anymore’ [The Athletic] ($)
- ‘Endangered’ Connor Hellebuyck Sounds off on NHL Protocols [Full Press Hockey]
- Fixing the flaws of five struggling NHL teams [ESPN]
Today’s NHL Games
- Devils at Rangers, 7:00 PM (NHL Network)
- Lightning at Sabres, 7:00 PM
- Maple Leafs at Red Wings, 7:00 PM
- Golden Knights at Blue Jackets, 7:00 PM
- Stars at Blues, 8:00 PM
- Panthers at Oilers, 9:30 PM
