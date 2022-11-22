 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Canadiens | Game 19

The Sabres kick off a busy week in Montreal.

By Melissa Burgess
Buffalo Sabres v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Game 19

Buffalo Sabres (7-11-0) vs. Montreal Canadiens (9-8-1)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST, Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Canadiens Blog: Habs Eyes on the Prize

