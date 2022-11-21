DBTB Open Thread - Week of Nov 21st | A win, soon?

Just in time for Thanksgiving the Buffalo Bills looked to have turned a corner stopping a losing streak even as the Southern Tier got buried under one full Josh Allen of snow. The Buffalo Sabres though, have now made it eight in a row, and not a point either in any of those eight games.

Nothing seems to be working for Don Granato’s men right now, and as the injuries continue to pile up to key players like Eric Comrie and veterans like Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons, the young Sabres are continuing to get buried.

This holiday week has three games, and three chances for Buffalo (7-11-0) to arrest the slide.

Tue Nov 22nd- Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens (9-8-1), 7:00pm ET

Wed Nov 23rd - Buffalo Sabres vs St Louis Blues (9-8-0), 7:00pm ET

Fri Nov 25th - Buffalo Sabres vs New Jersey Devils (15-3-0), 8:00pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of November 21st.