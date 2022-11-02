 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Penguins | Game 10

It’s a Reverse Retro matchup.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Game 10

Buffalo Sabres (4-2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2)

Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Pens Blog: Pensburgh

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...