Game Thread: Sabres vs. Penguins | Game 10

Game 10
Buffalo Sabres (4-2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2)
Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Pens Blog: Pensburgh
