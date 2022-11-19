Buffalo Sabres Claim Tyson Jost Off Waivers

The Buffalo Sabres have claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers, per multiple reports on Saturday afternoon. Elliotte Friedman and Darren Dreger both reported the claim.

Anaheim, Columbus, Arizona and Ottawa were all above Buffalo on the waiver priority list, meaning those teams didn’t put in a claim for him.

The 24-year-old was drafted 10th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2016, two spots after the Sabres picked up Alexander Nylander and one spot after Montreal drafted Mikhail Sergachev.

After playing one year at the University of North Dakota, he joined the Avs for part of the 2016-17 season. He bounced around a bit between the NHL and AHL in the early years but stuck in the NHL mostly.

Jost joined the Minnesota Wild late in the 2021-22 season. He has appeared in 12 games this season, all with the Wild, and has three points (all assists). In his NHL career to date, he has 112 points (47-65) in 354 games.