Being Bad is Getting Very Old: Sabres Look to Snap Seven-Game Losing Streak Against Leafs

Game 18
Buffalo Sabres (7-10-0) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-4)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON
TV: MSG-B
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Leafs Blog: Pension Plan Puppets
Know Your Opponent
Toronto Maple Leafs
Record: 9-5-4 | 22 PTS
Last Game: 3-2 OT Loss vs. New Jersey Devils
Division Ranking: 2nd in Atlantic Division
PP: 7th (25.4%)
PK: 17th (78.3%)
What to Watch
1. Tommer Time, Still
If it seems like there’s only one silver lining to this horrible losing streak, it is probably because, well, there might only be one. His name is Tage Thompson. The star forward has had an excellent start to the season - unlike some of his teammates - and currently sits in first place in the NHL for goals with 11. After his lone goal on the powerplay against the Senators on Wednesday, he has now tied his career high point streak at six games. Will he extend it to seven games tonight to break his own record? It is more than likely as Thompson now has 22 points on the season (19 of which have been tallied in the last 10 games). In his last four matchups against the Maple Leafs, he has recorded at least one point in each of those games.
2. UPL Season Debut
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was called up from Rochester this week following Eric Comrie’s injury on Wednesday. While UPL has struggled in a Sabres uniform in the past (piled on top of surgery and numerous injuries over the last few years), perhaps he can start with a clean slate after having what he described as a successful offseason with Buffalo.
He is currently tied in the AHL for the most wins with six and has had an impressive 238 saves. In his last nine games with the Amerks, the Finnish goaltender has held his opponents to three or fewer goals.
While not confirmed to be starting tonight (though all signs point that way), it will be interesting to see what UPL does whenever that debut happens. To his credit, Craig Anderson has done well against the Leafs throughout his long career. He is 20-9-4 with a GAA of 2.80 in 36 games against Toronto.
3. Get it Together, Buffalo
It is hard to narrow down all the issues the Sabres are having, so let’s just hone in on scoring - or lack thereof - and how atrocious the powerplay has been, shall we? In their eight (!) powerplays versus the Senators, Thompson scored the lone goal of the game. The team generated just six shots and has generally been struggling with clean passing and getting the puck to the net for what feels like an eternity. This must improve and fans should be watching this closely tonight. In three out of their last five games, the Sabres walked away with just one goal. While goaltending is a whole different issue that may require its own dedicated article, you simply cannot win games by only scoring one goal - whether the goaltending is good or not. Scoring will be especially important tonight to keep up with the likes of Toronto stars Mitch Marner (20 points), Auston Matthews (19 points), and John Tavares (18 points).
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Jack Quinn - Dylan Cozens - JJ Peterka
Peyton Krebs - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Asplund - Riley Sheahan - Vinnie Hinostroza
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson* - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Ilya Lyubushkin
Goaltenders: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (projected starter), Craig Anderson
*Samuelsson returned to his first practice this week after sustaining a lower-body injury back on October 22. He may or may not be in the lineup tonight.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - Mitchell Marner
Pierre Engvall - Pontus Holmberg - Calle Jarnkrok
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kampf - Denis Malgin
Defense
Morgan Rielly - Jordie Benn
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Goaltenders: Erik Kallgren, Matt Murray (expected)
Loading comments...