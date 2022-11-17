Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Goalie Recall Coming

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Observations: Sabres’ skid hits seven as goalie Eric Comrie is injured in loss to Senators [Buffalo News]
- Saginaw Spirit trade Buffalo Sabres prospect to North Bay [M Live]
- Sabres goalie Eric Comrie leaves game injured, will miss time [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Amerks week 5 roundup: Kisakov beginning to flourish [Amerks.com]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Jack Hughes and the Devils have officially arrived [Yahoo]
- Why long-debated split of Matthews and Marner is paying off for Maple Leafs [Sportsnet]
- The NHL’s goalie injury epidemic: identifying the causes and solutions [Daily Faceoff]
- The death of NHL slap shots: Why players are abandoning hockey’s signature offensive weapon [The Athletic] ($)
- NHL Tank Index: Which bad team is best positioned to fail hard for Connor Bedard? [The Athletic] ($)
Today’s NHL Games
- Flames at Lightning, 7:00 pm
- Avalanche at Hurricanes, 7:00 pm
- Stars at Panthers, 7:00 pm
- Canadiens at Blue Jackets, 7:00 pm
- Devils at Maple Leafs, 7:00 pm
- Flyers at Bruins, 7:00 pm
- Ducks at Jets, 8:00 pm
- Islanders at Predators, 8:00 pm
- Penguins at Wild, 8:00 pm
- Capitals at Blues, 8:00 pm
- Coyotes at Golden Knights, 10:00 pm
- Rangers at Kraken, 10:00 pm
- Red Wings at Sharks, 10:30 pm
