 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Goalie Recall Coming

With Comrie hurt, UPL will be coming up.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: NOV 16 Sabres at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

Today’s NHL Games

  • Flames at Lightning, 7:00 pm
  • Avalanche at Hurricanes, 7:00 pm
  • Stars at Panthers, 7:00 pm
  • Canadiens at Blue Jackets, 7:00 pm
  • Devils at Maple Leafs, 7:00 pm
  • Flyers at Bruins, 7:00 pm
  • Ducks at Jets, 8:00 pm
  • Islanders at Predators, 8:00 pm
  • Penguins at Wild, 8:00 pm
  • Capitals at Blues, 8:00 pm
  • Coyotes at Golden Knights, 10:00 pm
  • Rangers at Kraken, 10:00 pm
  • Red Wings at Sharks, 10:30 pm

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...