Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: No Rest for the Weary

Your reading recommendations for this Wednesday morning.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Buffalo Sabres Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

Also want to take a minute here to pay respect to Lockport native & Buffalo Stampede (USPHL) hockey player Ben Fike, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 20.

Today’s NHL Games

  • Sabres at Senators, 7:00 pm
  • Blues at Blackhawks, 7:30 pm (TNT)
  • Kings at Oilers, 10:00 pm (TNT)

