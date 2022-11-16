Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: No Rest for the Weary

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Observations: Sabres stumble again as Canucks hand Buffalo its sixth straight defeat [The Buffalo News]
- Mattias Samuelsson skates with Sabres, nearing return from injury [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Buffalo Sabres announce the ‘Turkeys for Tickets’ turkey drive will be held Thursday [WKBW]
- Flu bug wreaks havoc on Amerks goaltenders [Amerks.com]
NHL/Hockey Links
- NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in ‘evolving’ game [NHL.com]
- Two Saint Ignatius hockey players remain hospitalized after crash in Indiana [Chicago Tribune]
- Hank Green likes hockey now — except for Matthew Tkachuk [SB Nation]
- Penguins players chose personal ribbon color on their Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys [NHL.com]
- Hockey Canada paid $1.6 million to crisis communication firm amid sexual assault scandal, VP says [The Athletic]
- Section III hockey officials appeal to state, but work status still uncertain [Syracuse.com]
Also want to take a minute here to pay respect to Lockport native & Buffalo Stampede (USPHL) hockey player Ben Fike, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 20.
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of Stampede defenseman, Ben Fike. Ben was a veteran presence in our locker room who was truly loved by all who he encountered. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/0hCc4jA6wX— Buffalo Stampede (@buffjrstampede) November 15, 2022
Today’s NHL Games
- Sabres at Senators, 7:00 pm
- Blues at Blackhawks, 7:30 pm (TNT)
- Kings at Oilers, 10:00 pm (TNT)
