Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: AHL Recalls

It’s Tuesday and the Buffalo Sabres are back in action tonight, hosting the Vancouver Canucks. Before any of that happens, the team has recalled forwards Riley Sheahan and Anders Bjork from the Rochester Americans. Head coach Don Granato told media yesterday to expect a couple recalls, so this is no surprise. Jack Quinn is sidelined with injury, and Kyle Okposo has missed practice the last few days. Sheahan and Bjork are the logical first ones up.

Before we get into today’s daily links, a heads-up! Stay tuned, as later this week we’ll be debuting a new mini-series that will focus on Sabres players and the stories behind their tattoos. It’s an idea I’ve been toying with for some time, and I’m incredibly grateful to the players I’ve spoken to so far who opened up about their ink. I think you’ll really like it.

