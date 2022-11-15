Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: AHL Recalls

It’s Tuesday and the Buffalo Sabres are back in action tonight, hosting the Vancouver Canucks. Before any of that happens, the team has recalled forwards Riley Sheahan and Anders Bjork from the Rochester Americans. Head coach Don Granato told media yesterday to expect a couple recalls, so this is no surprise. Jack Quinn is sidelined with injury, and Kyle Okposo has missed practice the last few days. Sheahan and Bjork are the logical first ones up.
Before we get into today’s daily links, a heads-up! Stay tuned, as later this week we’ll be debuting a new mini-series that will focus on Sabres players and the stories behind their tattoos. It’s an idea I’ve been toying with for some time, and I’m incredibly grateful to the players I’ve spoken to so far who opened up about their ink. I think you’ll really like it.
Buffalo Sabres Links
- Rest helping Sabres’ Craig Anderson thrive as backup to Eric Comrie [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Tage Thompson still ‘hungry’ to score more, defend better to help Sabres win [The Buffalo News]
- Amerks, Genesee Brew House announce return of Amerks Ale [Amerks.com]
- Sabres notebook: Henri Jokiharju, Mattias Samuelsson closer to returning [The Buffalo News]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Highlights from Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 speeches [NHL.com]
- Predicting the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2023 [ESPN]
- What to know heading into the upcoming Hockey Canada hearings [Sportsnet]
- Alfie, by Erik Karlsson [The Players’ Tribune]
- The story of the Matthew Tkachuk-Jonathan Huberdeau trade: ‘Are you kidding me?’ [The Athletic] ($)
- How Maple Leafs will deal with scary reality of Jake Muzzin’s health [Sportsnet]
