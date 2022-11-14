DBTB Open Thread - Week of November 14th | Despair

Frustration and sadness go hand-in-hand with being a Buffalo sports fan. We got to experience plenty of both last week as the Buffalo Sabres lost all three of their games (at home, no less) and then capped it off watching the Buffalo Bills snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in the last seconds of a won game, at home too.

The four game homestand comes to an end for the Sabres this week, followed by two division road games in Canada before we go into Thanksgiving week. Will Don Granato and his men be able to turn things around before we spiral off into the nether reaches of the league again with this five-game point-less losing streak?

Tue Nov 15th - Buffalo Sabres vs Vancouver Canucks (4-9-3), 7:00pm ET

Wed Nov 16th - Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators (5-8-1), 7:00pm ET

Sat Nov 19th - Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-3), 7:00pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of November 14th.