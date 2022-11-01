Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: What a Win

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Checking in with RJ [Sabres.com]
- A ‘new player,’ Jack Quinn scores to start Sabres’ onslaught in 8-3 win [The Buffalo News]
- Tage Thompson dynamic in win, enjoys one of greatest nights in Sabres history [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Sabres to the Penguins: The full spectrum of NHL team trajectories [TSN]
- Granato on Sabres looking forward [MSG]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Eichel leads the way in NHL for disk replacement surgeries [AP]
- NHL team valuations 2022 [Sportico]
- Top five NHL coaching hot seat power rankings [The Hockey News]
- What’s the future like for new NHL arenas? [The Hockey News]
Today’s NHL Games
- Senators at Lightning, 7:00 p.m.
- Flyers at Rangers, 7:00 p.m.
- Golden Knights at Capitals, 7:00 p.m.
- Canadiens at Wild, 8:00 p.m.
- Bruins at Penguins, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- Islanders at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
- Kings at Stars, 8:30 p.m.
- Predators at Oilers, 9:00 p.m.
- Kraken at Flames, 9:00 p.m.
- Panthers at Coyotes, 10:00 p.m.
- Devils at Canucks, 10:00 p.m.
- Ducks at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Loading comments...