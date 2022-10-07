Open Thread: Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Preseason)

The Buffalo Sabres wrap up their preseason with the final test before the regular season tonight, Friday, at 7 p.m. as they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Here’s all the details about tonight’s game:
Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Friday, October 7
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST
How to Watch:
You can catch tonight’s game on MSG, but it will be the AT&T Sports (Pittsburgh) broadcast. WGR550 will have the local team of Dan Dunleavy & co.
Projected Sabres Roster:
Note: the Sabres recalled Sean Malone from Rochester on Friday morning. Malone hasn’t played yet - he recently recovered from injury - so this is a good chance to get him some game action. Riley Sheahan is considered day-to-day with a muscular issue.
Forwards: Rasmus Asplund, Anders Bjork, Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza, Peyton Krebs, Sean Malone, Casey Mittelstadt, Victor Olofsson, JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Alex Tuch
Defense: Jacob Bryson, Kale Clague, Jeremy Davies, Casey Fitzgerald, Ilya Lyubushkin, Lawrence Pilut, Chase Priskie
Goalies: Eric Comrie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Projected Penguins Roster:
TBD
Tristan Jarry to start in net & play the entire game.
