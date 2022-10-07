Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: The NHL Season Begins

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Anderson’s outlook, Hinostroza’s energy and more [Sabres.com]
- Anders Bjork wants to ‘show that fire’ in final days of Sabres training camp [The Buffalo News]
- Versatile Vinnie Hinostroza valuable asset for Sabres: ‘A huge piece’ [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Keenan living out childhood dream at Amerks training camp [Amerks.com]
- The Buffalo Sabres are sticking with development this season [The Leafs Nation]
- Murray using ‘mature approach’ as motivation to get back to NHL [Amerks.com]
NHL/Hockey Links
- How Cale Makar, Adam Fox and other fast, young defensemen are changing the NHL [ESPN]
- 1 Word for Every NHL Team Headed into the Season [Bleacher Report]
- Can the Red Wings, Sabres or Senators make the NHL playoffs? [ESPN]
- Why does the 2022-23 NHL season begin in Europe? [For the Win]
- NHL point projections for all 32 teams: Experts react to Dom’s model [The Athletic] ($)
- Players want NHL to increase diversity, anti-racism efforts [Associated Press]
In Case You Missed It
The latest episode of Sabres Embedded dropped Thursday night. It’s a fun look at the team’s early days of training camp, Fan Fest, team bonding & more:
