Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Coming Soon

We can now officially say that the 2022-2023 NHL season begins tomorrow.

Although the majority of NHL teams, including the Sabres, are still in the midst of their preseason schedules, the new NHL regular season kicks off Friday afternoon. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks open the season with two games in Prague, with puck drop set for 2 p.m. ET both Friday and Saturday. The rest of the NHL opens the regular season Oct. 11.

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

In Case You Missed It