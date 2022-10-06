Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Coming Soon

We can now officially say that the 2022-2023 NHL season begins tomorrow.
Although the majority of NHL teams, including the Sabres, are still in the midst of their preseason schedules, the new NHL regular season kicks off Friday afternoon. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks open the season with two games in Prague, with puck drop set for 2 p.m. ET both Friday and Saturday. The rest of the NHL opens the regular season Oct. 11.
Buffalo Sabres Links
- Sabres to host Party in the Plaza featuring player arrivals on October 13 [Sabres.com]
- Fitzgerald returns to practice with Sabres [Sabres.com]
- After monster season, Sabres prospect Jack Quinn about to crack NHL roster [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Injured Sabres veteran Kyle Okposo could be ready for season opener [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- JJ Peterka’s learning curve looks like it will go up and down in NHL with Sabres [TBN]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Sharks’ impact in Europe shows why NHL should keep going back [NBC Sports]
- 32 Bold Predictions: Auston Matthews to sign NHL’s first-ever max contract [Daily Faceoff]
- 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season [Yahoo Sports]
- Ontario Hockey Federation asks Hockey Canada not to collect player fees [Daily Faceoff]
