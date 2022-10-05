Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Another W

Good morning and happy Wednesday. The Sabres beat the Carolina Hurricanes - well, mostly their AHL squad - last night in the team’s penultimate preseason game. Buffalo came out storming (pun intended) with three goals in the first period, including great opportunities from both Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens.
A much calmer second period led into a third period that saw the Canes score twice in 19 seconds. Nonetheless, the Sabres held on, and JJ Peterka added the empty-netter for insurance. Vinnie Hinostroza also scored in the win.
The Sabres will close out their preseason on Friday as they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Buffalo Sabres Links
- Tage Thompson’s old-school first period leads Sabres past Canes [The Buffalo News]
- Memorable Sabres jersey gets fresh redesign with help from a WNY native [WGRZ]
- 5 NHL Teams That Should Go After Dallas Stars Restricted Free Agent Jason Robertson [Bleacher Report]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Who’s hot and who’s not in the 2022 NHL preseason? [The Hockey News]
- NHL’s investigation into alleged Hockey Canada sexual assault ‘closer to the end’ [Sportsnet]
- Hockey Canada’s board chairs questioned about its handling of sexual assault allegations, payouts in lawsuits [Associated Press]
- Inside the NHL’s secret arms race for competitive advantage [ESPN]
- Highest-Paid NHL Players 2022: Young Stars Are Making The Most Of Hockey’s Hard Reality [Forbes]
- Manon Rheaume, the first woman to play in an NHL game, continues to break barriers [LA Times]
This will be the best thing you see all day.— Nathan “Grav" (@NathanGraviteh) October 4, 2022
Cody Glass’ reaction to making the Preds roster
pic.twitter.com/q2yPS1ElCb
Loading comments...