Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Another W

Good morning and happy Wednesday. The Sabres beat the Carolina Hurricanes - well, mostly their AHL squad - last night in the team’s penultimate preseason game. Buffalo came out storming (pun intended) with three goals in the first period, including great opportunities from both Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens.

A much calmer second period led into a third period that saw the Canes score twice in 19 seconds. Nonetheless, the Sabres held on, and JJ Peterka added the empty-netter for insurance. Vinnie Hinostroza also scored in the win.

The Sabres will close out their preseason on Friday as they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

This will be the best thing you see all day.



Cody Glass’ reaction to making the Preds roster

pic.twitter.com/q2yPS1ElCb — Nathan “Grav" (@NathanGraviteh) October 4, 2022

In Case You Missed It