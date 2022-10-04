Open Thread: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres (Preseason)

The Carolina Hurricanes come to town to face the Buffalo Sabres on home ice at 7 pm. Carolina beat the Columbus Blue Jackets in an 8-1 rout last night. Buffalo (3-1) is undefeated at home during 2022’s preseason. Let’s hope the Sabres can step up against a Canes team that’s bedeviled them in the past.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup:

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabres

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm EST

How to Watch

If you’ve been waiting to catch the Sabres on MSG, you’re finally in luck. Fans can also listen to the game on WGR 550. Out-of-market fans can watch on NHL Network.

Projected Sabres Roster:

Forwards: Riley Sheahan, Peyton Krebs, Kyle Okposo, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza, Casey Mittelstadt, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Asplund, JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch

Defense: Henri Jokiharju, Lawrence Pilut, Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power, Rasmus Dahlin, Ilya Lyubushkin, Jacob Bryson

Goalies: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Craig Anderson

Projected Hurricanes Roster:

Forwards: Jack Drury, Ryan Dzingel, Derek Stepan, Stefan Noesen, Mackenzie MacEachern, Malte Stromwall, Lane Pederson, Stelio Mattheos, Tuukka Tieksola, Jamieson Rees, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Vasily Ponomarev

Defense: Calvin de Haan, Jalen Chatfield, Dylan Coghlan, Ethan Bear, Maxime Lajoie, Griffin Mendel

Goalies: Zach Sawchenko, Pyotr Kochetkov